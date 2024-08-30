Impact on a multi-storey building in Kharkiv: there may still be people under the rubble

A strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv injured 38 people. There may be people under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, UNN reported .

Details

Today, at about 15:20, the Russian military, using a Su-34 aircraft from the village of Dubovoye in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, carried out a massive shelling of Kharkiv. In this case, they used guided aerial bombs, namely FABs with UMPC. These 5 guided aerial bombs hit four districts: Kyivskyi, Slobidskyi, Nemyshlyanskyi and Industrialskyi. All 5 of these bombs hit civilian objects, two of which hit the open area of two recreation parks, where there were many civilians at the time - Filchakov said.

He noted that currently there are 4 dead and 38 wounded.

Search and rescue operations are still underway, and there may still be people under the rubble - Filchakov added.

Also, under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

