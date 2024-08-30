Impact on a multi-storey building in Kharkiv: there may still be people under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian military launched a massive air strike on Kharkiv, hitting civilian objects. The attack killed 5 people, wounded 38, and there may be more people under the rubble.
A strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv injured 38 people. There may be people under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, UNN reported .
Details
Today, at about 15:20, the Russian military, using a Su-34 aircraft from the village of Dubovoye in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, carried out a massive shelling of Kharkiv. In this case, they used guided aerial bombs, namely FABs with UMPC. These 5 guided aerial bombs hit four districts: Kyivskyi, Slobidskyi, Nemyshlyanskyi and Industrialskyi. All 5 of these bombs hit civilian objects, two of which hit the open area of two recreation parks, where there were many civilians at the time
He noted that currently there are 4 dead and 38 wounded.
Search and rescue operations are still underway, and there may still be people under the rubble
Also, under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Recall
As a result of the attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv, the death toll increased to five people. As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv, 38 people were injured, 20 of them in serious condition. The death toll has risen to five, and there is a risk of destruction of the buildingwhere the shelling took place.