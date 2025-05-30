Russia's rhetoric is a slap in the face to everyone who advocates for peace - Sybiha

$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 8556 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20101 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 21754 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 25240 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 39028 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 43408 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 27138 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 28017 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152722 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164427 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Glacier collapse in Switzerland highlights the risks of climate change: the trend is global and already irreversible - AP

May 30, 06:05 AM • 10105 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25148 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25185 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 14648 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 18161 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 8208 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 9358 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 18368 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 25242 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 39030 views
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 5868 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25313 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25275 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 118026 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 110596 views
Russia's rhetoric is a slap in the face to everyone who advocates for peace - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Russia declares its readiness to escalate hostilities, ignoring calls for peace. Sybiha emphasizes that this is a contempt for all countries that strive for a peaceful settlement.

Russia's rhetoric is a slap in the face to everyone who advocates for peace - Sybiha

Russia declares its readiness to continue and intensify hostilities despite the desire of the entire civilized world for peace. Its rhetoric is a slap in the face to all states that advocate for peace, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.  

Details

At the UN Security Council, Russia declares that it is ready to "continue and intensify military operations as long as necessary." When the whole world insists that it is time to immediately stop the killings and start meaningful diplomacy, Russia uses the highest diplomatic platforms to spew such belligerent rhetoric

- said Sybiha.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine added that Russia's actions are a slap in the face not only to Ukraine, but also to every state that advocates for peace.

This is Russia's slap in the face to everyone who advocates for peace. Not only Ukraine, but also the United States, European countries, China, Brazil and others

- emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Andriy Sybiha also once again emphasized that pressure on Russia should be increased through sanctions and support for Ukraine.

We demand reactions to Russia's brazen statements that threaten the peace process. We insist that pressure on Moscow must be increased now. They do not understand normal treatment or diplomatic language; it is time to speak to them in the language of sanctions and increased support for Ukraine

- emphasized the minister.

Addition

Ukraine has handed over to Russia its vision of a ceasefire and is waiting for the promised memorandum. This is necessary for a substantive discussion of positions at the next meeting of delegations. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Andrii Sybiha
United Nations Security Council
Brazil
China
United States
Ukraine
