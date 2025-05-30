Russia's rhetoric is a slap in the face to everyone who advocates for peace - Sybiha

Russia declares its readiness to continue and intensify hostilities despite the desire of the entire civilized world for peace. Its rhetoric is a slap in the face to all states that advocate for peace, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

At the UN Security Council, Russia declares that it is ready to "continue and intensify military operations as long as necessary." When the whole world insists that it is time to immediately stop the killings and start meaningful diplomacy, Russia uses the highest diplomatic platforms to spew such belligerent rhetoric - said Sybiha.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine added that Russia's actions are a slap in the face not only to Ukraine, but also to every state that advocates for peace.

This is Russia's slap in the face to everyone who advocates for peace. Not only Ukraine, but also the United States, European countries, China, Brazil and others - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Andriy Sybiha also once again emphasized that pressure on Russia should be increased through sanctions and support for Ukraine.

We demand reactions to Russia's brazen statements that threaten the peace process. We insist that pressure on Moscow must be increased now. They do not understand normal treatment or diplomatic language; it is time to speak to them in the language of sanctions and increased support for Ukraine - emphasized the minister.

Ukraine has handed over to Russia its vision of a ceasefire and is waiting for the promised memorandum. This is necessary for a substantive discussion of positions at the next meeting of delegations.