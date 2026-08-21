Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the Russian authorities are not planning a new mass mobilization after the State Duma elections. This is reported by The Moscow Times, reports UNN.

Details

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya urged people not to believe that Putin is planning a new mass mobilization. The Russian authorities are not planning to carry out a new mass mobilization after the State Duma elections - the publication writes.

The Russian official made the statement to journalists at the UN headquarters in New York.

We do not need mass mobilization at the moment; it is not planned or expected, as far as I know - Nebenzya said.

Moreover, he suggested waiting until after the State Duma elections, which will take place from September 18 to 20, to see "who was right and who was wrong" on this issue.

Previously, Russian authorities had repeatedly denied rumors of a possible new mobilization, while at the end of July, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called such reports "nonsense," noting that in this way Russia's "enemies" "are trying to destabilize the situation and provoke an increase in negative sentiment in the country."

The State Duma Defense Committee stated that there was "no question" of a mass forced conscription, since the army is being replenished by contract soldiers. State Duma deputy Lieutenant General Andrey Gurulyov, in turn, noted that the Russian authorities were currently not ready to clothe, equip, train, and provide equipment and weapons for "a million mobilized people" - the post says.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans an additional rapid mobilization of several hundred thousand Russians by the end of the year after the so-called elections, plus the same number for the following year. Ukraine, for its part, is preparing to make it as difficult as possible for Russia to implement such plans.