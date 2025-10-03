Russia's oil revenues fell by a fifth - Bloomberg

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
02:35 PM • 2706 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 15827 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 18584 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
10:33 AM • 15091 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 29316 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 29506 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 19543 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 19712 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16167 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 15392 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.2m/s
59%
755mm
Popular news
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 37372 views
An explosion occurred at the Azot chemical plant in the Perm region of Russia.October 3, 05:41 AM • 5572 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 22058 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 13575 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhoto02:14 PM • 4126 views
Publications
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhoto02:14 PM • 4330 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 13716 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 15832 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 18589 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 29321 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Olena Sosedka
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Europe
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 22134 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 28454 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 71444 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 79020 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 59408 views
Actual
Forbes
Brent Crude
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Russia's oil revenues fell by a fifth - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

Russia's oil revenues in September fell by 20% compared to last year, amounting to 483.5 billion rubles. This is due to falling world oil prices and a strengthening ruble.

Russia's oil revenues fell by a fifth - Bloomberg

Oil revenues to the Russian state budget in September decreased by a fifth compared to the same period last year amid falling world oil prices and strengthening of the national currency, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The decline in revenues from the oil industry, which together with gas accounted for a quarter of Russia's budget this year, is weighing on the state treasury, as Moscow continues to spend heavily on financing the war in Ukraine, which is now in its fourth year. The government already expects oil and gas revenues to the budget this year to be the lowest since the 2020 pandemic," the publication writes.

According to Bloomberg's calculations, based on data from the Russian Ministry of Finance published on Friday, oil-related taxes received decreased by almost 20% to 483.5 billion rubles (5.9 billion US dollars) last month. Total oil and gas revenues fell by 25% to 582.5 billion rubles.

The decline in revenue followed a drop in oil prices amid fears of an impending oversupply in the global market. OPEC+, of which Russia is a leading member, accelerated the restoration of production, raising fears that supply will exceed demand next year. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump called on buyers to stop purchasing fossil fuels from Moscow, which would harm the Kremlin's budget, the publication writes.

The Russian Ministry of Finance calculated oil revenues for September based on an average Urals oil price of $57.55 per barrel in August. This is more than 18% lower than a year earlier and compares to a nearly 15% drop in benchmark Brent over the same period.

The strengthening of the ruble also contributed to the decline in revenue. The strengthening of the Russian currency means that companies receive fewer rubles for each dollar earned from selling a barrel of oil. Last August, the average exchange rate of the Russian currency was 80.1582 rubles against the US dollar, which is 10% higher than a year earlier.

On a monthly basis, oil revenues increased by 15%, as state subsidies to oil refineries, which partially compensate for the difference in fuel prices domestically and abroad, decreased amid rising prices in Russia. Last month, the budget allocated 30.5 billion rubles for the supply of automotive fuel to the domestic market, which is the minimum figure since October 2023, when payments were zero, the publication indicates.

Oil on track for steepest weekly price drop in 3.5 months03.10.25, 08:23 • 2810 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Brent Crude
OPEC
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Ukraine