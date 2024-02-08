Russia's night attack on Odesa: two policemen injured
Kyiv • UNN
Two police officers were wounded in a nighttime attack by enemy UAVs on Odesa, which damaged civilian buildings.
During a nighttime drone attack on Odesa, two patrol police officers were injured on their way to help people. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.
On the night of February 7-8, the enemy launched a massive attack in the direction of Odesa using a UAV. Two patrol police officers who were on their way to help citizens were injured by mines and explosions, their condition is stable
As noted, the enemy attack damaged an unfinished six-story building and an educational institution.
Civilian infrastructure damaged in Odesa as a result of night attack08.02.24, 03:05 • 34110 views