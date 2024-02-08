Civilian infrastructure damaged in Odesa as a result of night attack

A nighttime drone attack on Odesa caused damage to civilian infrastructure, said the head of the OVA Kiper. No one was killed or injured, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the drone strike damaged an unfinished high-rise building and an educational institution. There are no fires. Relevant services are on the ground. Air defense units have worked on the vast majority of targets.

No one was killed or injured.

Air defense units worked on the vast majority of targets.

They discussed the extension of humanitarian support: Kiper on meeting with the US administration in Odesa