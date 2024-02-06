They discussed the extension of humanitarian support: Kiper on meeting with the US administration in Odesa

Oleh Kiper , the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, met with the administration of the American city of Odesa (Missouri), UNN reports.

Details

The head of the OVA recalled that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, residents of American Odesa held a campaign to raise funds and supplies to help residents of Ukrainian Odesa. The items were also sent to centers that hosted Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

"American Odessans continue to help Odesa region to this day. We discussed the prolongation of humanitarian support and the establishment of cooperation with the city administration. I was pleasantly surprised by their sincere empathy for our region. So let's keep working!" - Kiper wrote.