Russia's Night Attack on Kyiv: State Emergency Service Shows How Consequences Are Being Eliminated with Boats and HUR Helicopters

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack on Kyiv with the help of a boat, as well as helicopters of the Main Intelligence Directorate. The relevant footage was shown in the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

In Kyiv, not only rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of Russia's night strikes, but also powerful special equipment is involved: fire trucks and a SES boat on the ground and water, and GUR helicopters in the sky. This equipment reinforces rescuers, helps to safely and effectively overcome the consequences of the enemy attack in all locations. The work continues - stated in the State Emergency Service.

Supplement

Kyiv was subjected to another massive Russian attack on the night of June 10, fires, destruction of residential and non-residential buildings and damage to infrastructure were recorded in 7 different districts of the capital, постраждали 4 people.

A woman стала жертвою of the Russian attack on Kyiv tonight.