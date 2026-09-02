Russia's morning attacks on Ukraine — more than a dozen people injured

As of this morning, 18 people were reported injured in yet another Russian attack. Ten people were injured in the capital, while eight have been reported injured in Dnipro, UNN reports.

Details

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the number of people injured in the attack on the capital on September 2 had risen to 10. Medics hospitalized nine of the injured in city hospitals.

Also, according to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a university building, five residential buildings, a kindergarten, and warehouses were damaged in Kyiv.

It should be noted that there are no university students among those injured. The aftermath of the strikes was recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital - the prosecutor's office said in a post.

Meanwhile, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported the consequences of the Russian strike on Dnipro.

The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Dnipro has risen to eight. Three people have been hospitalized in serious condition. Medics assess the condition of the others as moderate - the post said.

According to the official, several educational institutions and apartment buildings in Dnipro were also damaged in the enemy attack. The aftermath of the strike is currently being cleared.

We remind you

Kyiv and the Kyiv region continue to be under a Russian attack on September 2, already for the seventh consecutive day. The Kyiv Metro is operating under modified conditions, while social media users report crowds of people in the subway amid the Russian attack. There were 10 air-raid alerts in the capital over the past day, lasting more than 5 hours in total. New damage to warehouses and injuries have been reported in the region.