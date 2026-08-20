Russia’s military-industrial complex, collaborators, and former Ukrainian officials — Zelenskyy has introduced several new sanctions packages

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees imposing new sanctions against Russia’s military-industrial complex and against those individuals who have themselves, in one way or another, become part of the Russian way of life and maintain ties with that state despite even such a war, reports UNN.

Today, I also signed decrees on new sanctions—several packages. Against Russia’s military-industrial complex and against those individuals who have themselves, in one way or another, become part of the Russian way of life and maintain ties with that state despite even such a war. These include collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as former figures from Ukraine who are now somewhere there, in Europe, but through their documents, ties, and soul they are in Russia - Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

The President emphasized that the sanctions effort would continue and would "unite our sanctions under Ukrainian jurisdiction with the sanctions of our partners".

Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions against Russian missile forces and shadow fleet