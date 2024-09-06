Russia's attack on Pavlohrad: 50 injured, the youngest is 4 years old

In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region, 50 people aged 4 to 86 were injured in an attack by Russian troops, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Friday, UNN reports.

There are already fifty victims. The oldest is 86 years old. The youngest is 4. All are being provided with the necessary assistance. Damaged houses of the locals. The consequences are still being clarified - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

