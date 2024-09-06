40 injured in Pavlohrad due to Russian attack: rescuers show the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the attack by Russian troops in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region, 40 people were injured and 1 person was killed. A five-story building was damaged, rescuers extinguished the fire and rescued 5 people.
In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region, 40 people were injured and 1 person was killed as a result of an attack by Russian troops, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, showing the consequences of the enemy strike, UNN reports.
The number of victims has increased to 40 people!
According to the State Emergency Service, a five-story residential building was damaged. Firefighters extinguished the fire on an area of 50 square meters and rescued 5 people from the fire. One person was reported dead.
