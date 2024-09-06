Russian attack on Pavlohrad: one killed, 18 wounded, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovs'k region killed 1 person, 18 wounded in hospital, including a 9-year-old girl. Fires broke out in the city, rescuers extinguished the fire in a high-rise building and rescued 5 people, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Friday, UNN reports.
Unfortunately, there is already a deceased in Pavlohrad. The number of victims is growing. Currently, there are 18 of them in the hospital, including a 9-year-old girl. There were several fires in the city. An apartment in one of the high-rise buildings was on fire. The fire was extinguished and five people were rescued
Other details, he said, are being clarified.
