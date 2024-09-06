Russian attack on Pavlohrad: one killed, 18 wounded, including a child

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118861 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121478 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198130 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153420 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152793 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142893 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198191 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112424 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186919 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105090 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 69207 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 38251 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 49130 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 77620 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 55581 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198130 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198191 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186919 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213729 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201842 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 11155 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149813 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149060 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153145 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144076 views
Russian attack on Pavlohrad: one killed, 18 wounded, including a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23608 views

The enemy shelling of Pavlohrad killed 1 person, 18 were hospitalized, including a 9-year-old girl. Fires broke out in the city, and rescuers extinguished a fire in a high-rise building and rescued 5 people.

An enemy attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovs'k region killed 1 person, 18 wounded in hospital, including a 9-year-old girl. Fires broke out in the city, rescuers extinguished the fire in a high-rise building and rescued 5 people, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Friday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, there is already a deceased in Pavlohrad. The number of victims is growing. Currently, there are 18 of them in the hospital, including a 9-year-old girl. There were several fires in the city. An apartment in one of the high-rise buildings was on fire. The fire was extinguished and five people were rescued

- Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Other details, he said, are being clarified.

The enemy attacked Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovs'k region: 5 wounded, destruction

Julia Shramko

War

