Russia's attack on Kyiv region: the condition of the injured child is known

A boy born in 2012 was injured in the leg during a drone attack by Russian troops on Kyiv region and is in hospital, his condition is satisfactory, the Kyiv RMA reported in Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

The condition of a child injured during a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv region is satisfactory. A boy born in 2012 suffered cut wounds to his leg and is being treated in a medical facility under the supervision of doctors - RMA said.

A fire in a two-story cafe shop caused by falling debris from a downed enemy target was reportedly quickly extinguished.

The debris also damaged a nearby private house, a car and fences.

"There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure," the RMA said.

Operational services continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the night attack.

