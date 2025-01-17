Russia's attack on Kyiv region: the condition of the injured child is known

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129288 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117196 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125259 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126428 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108440 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154502 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104188 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113776 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 42256 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116688 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114656 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 28384 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 43249 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129288 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154502 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183291 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172725 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114656 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116688 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138458 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130423 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147988 views
Russia's attack on Kyiv region: the condition of the injured child is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30185 views

A boy born in 2012 was injured in the leg by the fragments of a downed drone and is in hospital. The attack damaged a cafe shop, a private house and a car.

A boy born in 2012 was injured in the leg during a drone attack by Russian troops on Kyiv region and is in hospital, his condition is satisfactory, the Kyiv RMA reported in Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

The condition of a child injured during a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv region is satisfactory. A boy born in 2012 suffered cut wounds to his leg and is being treated in a medical facility under the supervision of doctors

- RMA said.

A fire in a two-story cafe shop caused by falling debris from a downed enemy target was reportedly quickly extinguished. 

The debris also damaged a nearby private house, a car and fences. 

"There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure," the RMA said.

Operational services continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the night attack.

Russian attack on Kyiv region: footage of the aftermath of an enemy strike17.01.25, 08:46 • 30814 views

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv region
kyivKyiv

