Russia's attack on Kyiv: KCMA tells about the consequences

Since the beginning of the day, Kyiv has twice declared an air alert due to the threat of enemy drones - for a total of 41 minutes, air defense was activated, debris fell in two districts, damaged a building in the Darnytskyi district and caused a fire in the Desnianskyi district, KCMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"The air raid alarm sounded twice. The total duration was 41 minutes. As a result of the air defense work to shoot down two enemy targets, debris fell in the Darnytsia and Desnianskyi districts," the KCMA said and listed:

Darnytskyi district: the fence and window glazing of the building were damaged. There was no fire and no casualties. No facts of shrapnel damage were recorded.

Desnianskyi district: a spot fire on an area of up to 2 hectares covered with vegetation. The fire was extinguished without casualties.

