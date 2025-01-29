Russia's attack on Kyiv: KCMA tells about the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv declared an air alert twice for a total of 41 minutes. As a result of the downing of two UAVs, debris damaged a building in Darnytsia district and caused a fire in Desnianskyi district.
Since the beginning of the day, Kyiv has twice declared an air alert due to the threat of enemy drones - for a total of 41 minutes, air defense was activated, debris fell in two districts, damaged a building in the Darnytskyi district and caused a fire in the Desnianskyi district, KCMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Details
"The air raid alarm sounded twice. The total duration was 41 minutes. As a result of the air defense work to shoot down two enemy targets, debris fell in the Darnytsia and Desnianskyi districts," the KCMA said and listed:
- Darnytskyi district: the fence and window glazing of the building were damaged. There was no fire and no casualties. No facts of shrapnel damage were recorded.
- Desnianskyi district: a spot fire on an area of up to 2 hectares covered with vegetation. The fire was extinguished without casualties.
