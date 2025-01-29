Fire after Russia's attack on Kyiv extinguished: the consequences are shown

A fire was extinguished in the Desnyansky district in Kyiv after the fall of debris as a result of a Russian attack, no one was injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, showing the aftermath, UNN reports.

Details

"During another morning attack on the capital, the wreckage of a UAV fell on an open area in the Desnianskyi district, setting the grass and bushes on fire in separate spots. Rescuers quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the SES reported.

