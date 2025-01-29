Fire after Russia's attack on Kyiv extinguished: the consequences are shown

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 56689 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 83304 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105312 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108436 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127646 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103103 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132569 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103686 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113385 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101106 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 38723 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115880 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 44486 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110381 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 56689 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127646 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132569 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164824 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154723 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 13626 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 18726 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110356 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115853 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139353 views
Fire after Russia's attack on Kyiv extinguished: the consequences are shown

Fire after Russia's attack on Kyiv extinguished: the consequences are shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61254 views

Wreckage of drones fell in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, setting grass and bushes on fire. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire, no one was injured.

A fire was extinguished in the Desnyansky district in Kyiv after the fall of debris as a result of a Russian attack, no one was injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, showing the aftermath, UNN reports.

Details

"During another morning attack on the capital, the wreckage of a UAV fell on an open area in the Desnianskyi district, setting the grass and bushes on fire in separate spots. Rescuers quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the SES reported.

Russia's attack on Kyiv: debris spotted in one district29.01.25, 09:43 • 36955 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
kyivKyiv

