Russians used about 30 motorcycles for an assault in the Siverskyi sector

The Russians in the Siverskyi sector made their last assault on motorized vehicles, using about 30 motorcycles. However, they were unsuccessful and the assault was repelled.

This was reported by Bohdan Pantyo, head of the operational planning section of the headquarters of the 4th Battalion “Force of Freedom” of the Rubizh Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation in the Northern sector remains extremely tense. The enemy keeps trying to reach our borders, keeps trying to storm our positions, and does so by all possible and impossible means. He does this both on foot and with the support of equipment, even motorized vehicles. The last assault was on motorized vehicles, the enemy used about 30 motorcycles, manpower on them - Pantyo said.

According to him, the Russians tried to push to the front line or flank it in order to engage directly in the trenches of the Defense Forces. Pantyo emphasized that the enemy was successfully stopped, the assault was repelled.

The enemy did not succeed either in the direction of the Rubizh brigade or in other neighboring areas - Pantyo added.

He also said that the enemy is now reassembling its forces and thinking about how to try to attack the Ukrainian military again. He noted that the enemy is also using small group tactics.

Regarding armored vehicles. As far as we know, the enemy is actively welding armored vehicles with grills, installing electronic warfare devices, and preparing for another large-scale assault - Pantyo said.

