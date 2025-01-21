Russians used about 30 motorcycles for an assault in the Siverskyi sector

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 106303 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 105051 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 113045 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 115438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 138853 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105225 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 140637 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103935 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113559 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117050 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 93490 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 121304 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 69575 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 80493 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 60525 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 106371 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 138909 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 140668 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 171327 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 160873 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 60525 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 80493 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 121304 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 124169 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 142160 views
Russians used about 30 motorcycles for an assault in the Siverskyi sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25493 views

In the Siverskyi sector, the occupants launched an unusual assault using about 30 motorcycles. The attack was completely repulsed, the enemy failed and is preparing for new offensive attempts.

The Russians in the Siverskyi sector made their last assault on motorized vehicles, using about 30 motorcycles. However, they were unsuccessful and the assault was repelled.

This was reported by Bohdan Pantyo, head of the operational planning section of the headquarters of the 4th Battalion “Force of Freedom” of the Rubizh Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation in the Northern sector remains extremely tense. The enemy keeps trying to reach our borders, keeps trying to storm our positions, and does so by all possible and impossible means. He does this both on foot and with the support of equipment, even motorized vehicles. The last assault was on motorized vehicles, the enemy used about 30 motorcycles, manpower on them

- Pantyo said.

According to him, the Russians tried to push to the front line or flank it in order to engage directly in the trenches of the Defense Forces. Pantyo emphasized that the enemy  was successfully stopped, the assault was repelled.

The enemy did not succeed either in the direction of the Rubizh brigade or in other neighboring areas

- Pantyo added.

He also said that the enemy is now reassembling its forces and thinking about how to try to attack the Ukrainian military again. He noted that the enemy is also using small group tactics.

Regarding armored vehicles. As far as we know, the enemy is actively welding armored vehicles with grills, installing electronic warfare devices, and preparing for another large-scale assault

- Pantyo said.

Occupants use the pipes of the Siversky Donets channel for cover - OTU "Luhansk"16.01.25, 14:37 • 23873 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

