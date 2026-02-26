Russians shelled mosque in Kherson during Ramadan - RMA

$43.240.02
08:55 AM • 4998 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 20528 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 36030 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 32397 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 29809 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 24874 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 19240 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 41454 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19530 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18607 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Popular news
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first detailsFebruary 26, 01:25 AM • 17926 views
Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missilesFebruary 26, 02:22 AM • 15948 views
US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - AxiosFebruary 26, 03:05 AM • 14360 views
Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikes04:58 AM • 9898 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline07:34 AM • 5956 views
Publications
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 29810 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 41454 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 45907 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 28816 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 65470 views
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 3508 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 28994 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 32706 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 36869 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 38229 views
Russians shelled mosque in Kherson during Ramadan - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Russian occupiers shelled a mosque in Kherson, blowing out windows and damaging the facade. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Russians shelled mosque in Kherson during Ramadan - RMA

Russian troops attacked a mosque in Kherson during Ramadan, reported the Kherson OVA on Thursday, writes UNN.

The consequences of the Russian occupiers' attack on the mosque of the Muslim religious community in Kherson - (...) windows were broken in the building, the facade and interior premises were damaged. Even during the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, the Russians once again openly demonstrate that no religious values exist for them.

- the OVA stated.

As noted by the OVA, "fortunately, no one was injured."

Addition

As reported by the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin, over the past day in the region, Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaging 3 multi-story buildings and 10 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a warehouse, and private cars. Due to Russian aggression, 5 people were injured.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kherson