Russians shelled mosque in Kherson during Ramadan - RMA

Russian troops attacked a mosque in Kherson during Ramadan, reported the Kherson OVA on Thursday, writes UNN.

The consequences of the Russian occupiers' attack on the mosque of the Muslim religious community in Kherson - (...) windows were broken in the building, the facade and interior premises were damaged. Even during the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, the Russians once again openly demonstrate that no religious values exist for them. - the OVA stated.

As noted by the OVA, "fortunately, no one was injured."

Addition

As reported by the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin, over the past day in the region, Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaging 3 multi-story buildings and 10 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a warehouse, and private cars. Due to Russian aggression, 5 people were injured.