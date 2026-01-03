Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with "Grad": 5 houses damaged

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
January 2, 04:10 PM • 15733 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 29089 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 34900 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 52199 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 32436 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 65739 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 93407 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 65958 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 59534 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 200615 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.4m/s
82%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump lashed out at Clooney over French citizenship. The actor respondedJanuary 2, 08:13 PM • 9590 views
Sybiha supported the Ukrainian ambassador after criticism from the Czech Foreign MinistryPhotoJanuary 2, 08:38 PM • 7568 views
Germany proposes returning Ukrainians fit for service to their homelandJanuary 2, 08:47 PM • 4152 views
Most Poles do not believe the war in Ukraine will end by 2026 - pollJanuary 2, 09:59 PM • 4588 views
Occupiers concealed water crisis in Donetsk region, promoting New Year holidays - Center for Countering Disinformation01:34 AM • 6700 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 31486 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 50741 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 66756 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 200615 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 119723 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 39011 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 49289 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 49015 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 119723 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 46402 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Film
The Guardian

Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with "Grad": 5 houses damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

On the night of January 3, Russians shelled the Marhanets community with a "Grad" MLRS and the Vasylkiv community with a UAV. 5 private houses were damaged, with no dead or injured.

Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with "Grad": 5 houses damaged

On the night of Saturday, January 3, Russians attacked the Marhanets community in Nikopol region with a "Grad" MLRS. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy directed a UAV at the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykove district.

A fire broke out, 5 private houses were damaged

- Haivanenko said.

He clarified that there were no dead or injured.

Recall

Due to the difficult security situation, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate more than 3,000 children with their parents from 44 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Russian drones attacked Dnipro and the region: explosions heard in the city18.12.25, 13:29 • 11421 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine