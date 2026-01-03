Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with "Grad": 5 houses damaged
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of January 3, Russians shelled the Marhanets community with a "Grad" MLRS and the Vasylkiv community with a UAV. 5 private houses were damaged, with no dead or injured.
On the night of Saturday, January 3, Russians attacked the Marhanets community in Nikopol region with a "Grad" MLRS. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the enemy directed a UAV at the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykove district.
A fire broke out, 5 private houses were damaged
He clarified that there were no dead or injured.
Recall
Due to the difficult security situation, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate more than 3,000 children with their parents from 44 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Russian drones attacked Dnipro and the region: explosions heard in the city18.12.25, 13:29 • 11421 view