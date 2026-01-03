Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with "Grad": 5 houses damaged

On the night of Saturday, January 3, Russians attacked the Marhanets community in Nikopol region with a "Grad" MLRS. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy directed a UAV at the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykove district.

A fire broke out, 5 private houses were damaged - Haivanenko said.

He clarified that there were no dead or injured.

Recall

Due to the difficult security situation, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate more than 3,000 children with their parents from 44 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

