Russians shelled a dairy farm in Zaporizhzhia region: there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Zaporizhzhia region, due to an attack by Russian troops, there is destruction on a dairy farm, and two people have been injured, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Two people were injured, and the premises of an agricultural enterprise were destroyed: the enemy attacked Huliaipilschyna
The head of the RMA specified that "as a result of artillery shelling, the buildings of a dairy farm were destroyed."
"A 63-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were injured. Fortunately, their lives are not in danger - they refused hospitalization," Fedorov noted.
Addition
According to the head of the RMA, in the past 24 hours, two men and a woman were injured in Zaporizhzhia region during enemy attacks in the Vasylivka and Pology districts. During the day, the occupiers carried out 658 attacks on 17 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, including 11 air strikes. There were 10 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars and an educational institution.