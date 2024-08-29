Russians repelled a drone attack at night, blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge

Traffic on the Crimean bridge was blocked for an hour at night amid a drone attack. The Russian Federation claimed 3 downed UAVs over the temporarily occupied Crimea and 3 destroyed unmanned boats in the Black Sea, UNN reports.

Details

According to a telegram channel about the bridge's operation, traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily blocked at 3:47 a.m. Vehicular traffic on the Crimean bridge was resumed at 4:42.

The Russian-appointed so-called "governor" Rozvozhayev claimed in his telegram channel that "according to preliminary information, the military destroyed 4 drones and 3 UAVs at a considerable distance from the shore over the water area". He stated that no civilian objects in the city were damaged.

In its telegram channel, the Russian Federation claims that three unmanned boats heading towards the Crimean peninsula were "destroyed" in the Black Sea at night. It also reported 3 "downed" UAVs over the temporarily occupied Crimea. Also, two - over the territory of the Bryansk region and 1 - over the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia.

