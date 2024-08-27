Zelensky on the Crimean Bridge: “The GUR knows how to surprise the information space”

Commenting on when the Crimean bridge will be destroyed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the GUR is able to surprise the information space. He said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

The journalist reminded Zelenskyy that not long ago, the GUR made a statement that there were certain developments regarding the Crimean bridge, and that sooner or later it would be destroyed.

When the journalist asked Zelensky to hint when the destruction of the Crimean bridge would happen, sooner or later, Zelensky replied: "The GUR knows how to surprise the information space. I think so: if we want something to happen sooner or later, we need it to happen first, and then we need to say about it.

In July, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov statedthat the Crimean bridge should be destroyed.

