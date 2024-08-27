ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelensky on the Crimean Bridge: “The GUR knows how to surprise the information space”

Zelensky on the Crimean Bridge: “The GUR knows how to surprise the information space”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19025 views

President Zelenskyy commented on the possible destruction of the Crimean bridge, noting that the GUR is able to surprise the information space. He emphasized that something has to happen first, and then it can be discussed.

Commenting on when the Crimean bridge will be destroyed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the GUR is able to surprise the information space. He said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

The journalist reminded Zelenskyy that not long ago, the GUR made a statement that there were certain developments regarding the Crimean bridge, and that sooner or later it would be destroyed.

When the journalist asked Zelensky to hint when the destruction of the Crimean bridge would happen, sooner or later, Zelensky replied: "The GUR knows how to surprise the information space. I think so: if we want something to happen sooner or later, we need it to happen first, and then we need to say about it.

Addendum

In July, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov statedthat the Crimean bridge should be destroyed.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

