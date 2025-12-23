Russians massively switched to austerity mode on food products - Russian media

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
December 22, 07:00 PM • 12155 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 24384 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 38028 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 28368 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 27229 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 25728 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 23829 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21183 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18394 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13988 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.2m/s
88%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers turned Mariupol theater into propaganda object - Center for Countering Disinformation12:01 AM • 5874 views
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected services12:39 AM • 7054 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"02:14 AM • 7446 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhoto02:50 AM • 5630 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 5344 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 38032 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 37674 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 67490 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 89425 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 124362 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Nicolas Maduro
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
China
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 12163 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 15022 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 37595 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 34968 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 36751 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Washington Post
YouTube

Russians massively switched to austerity mode on food products - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

X5 Group President Ekaterina Lobacheva reported that Russian citizens are saving on food and switching to hard discounters. Consumption growth in Russia has slowed to 2%, and food production is declining.

Russians massively switched to austerity mode on food products - Russian media

Russian citizens are increasingly saving on food and switching to shopping at hard discounters due to the "economic context." This was stated in an interview with Russian media by Ekaterina Lobacheva, president of the X5 Group, the country's largest retailer, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, consumption growth in Russia slowed down in 2025.

Previously, it grew by an average of 6-8%, now the pace has slowed down to 2%. Plus, there is a set of factors that have strengthened the trend. First of all, it is the reduction of the population itself, a thrifty consumption model, and a high key rate of the Central Bank.

- Lobacheva clarified.

According to her, a significant part of Russians are now forced to pay off loans and because of this "restrain consumption," which, in turn, "increasingly affects" food producers.

"What is an economic slowdown? If yesterday you invested in modernizing and expanding your production, today you will approach this with more caution. We see that a decline in production is already happening," Lobacheva explained.

For reference

According to Rosstat, this year, for the first time in 15 years, food production in Russia is declining - by 0.6% year-on-year in January-September. The volume of investments in the industry has almost halved - 104.7 billion rubles in January-November against 194.6 billion rubles in the same period a year earlier.

According to Russia's Sberbank, the growth of food expenditures by mid-December slowed to 1.5% year-on-year, almost 10 times less than in January. In real terms, taking into account inflation, which Rosstat estimates at 5.8% year-on-year, consumer spending began to decline by more than 5%.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russia's military spending for 9 months of 2025 reached 11.8 trillion rubles, which is four times more than in 2021. The war costs 43.4 billion rubles per day, absorbing 44% of federal taxes.

Russia's economy exhausted by war, 2026 will be critical - WP23.12.25, 01:00 • 3324 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World