Russians kill one more person, wound two in Donetsk region - RMA

In Donetsk region, one resident was killed and two others were wounded in the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Russia is killing civilians! On January 31, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Tsukurino. 2 more people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote on social media.

According to the data released by him, since February 24, 2022, Russians have killed 1849 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded another 4529.

The number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

Donetsk region: Russian army shoots at Tsukuryno village with Uragan, killing a woman