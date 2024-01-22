Russians intensify their attack on Avdiivka - ISW

In the south of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Russian occupation forces advanced in the area of the Tsarskaya Okhota restaurant along Soborna Street and along a strip of trees in the southwest of the settlement. This is written in a report by analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), referring to geolocation data for January 21, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops confirm offensive south and southwest of Avdiivka the report says.

At the same time, ISW does not observe any visual evidence of this progress.

The report emphasizes that positional fighting is taking place in the Avdiivka sector. According to experts, units of the international volunteer brigade "Pyatnashka" of the so-called "DPR" and the "Wild Division" formation are operating there.

