Russians intensify their attack on Avdiivka - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces have advanced in the Donetsk region, especially south of Avdiivka, reports the American Institute for the Study of War. The institute predicts further intensification of Russian activity in the area, where more than 40,000 people are reportedly concentrated.
In the south of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Russian occupation forces advanced in the area of the Tsarskaya Okhota restaurant along Soborna Street and along a strip of trees in the southwest of the settlement. This is written in a report by analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), referring to geolocation data for January 21, UNN reports.
Details
Russian troops confirm offensive south and southwest of Avdiivka
At the same time, ISW does not observe any visual evidence of this progress.
The report emphasizes that positional fighting is taking place in the Avdiivka sector. According to experts, units of the international volunteer brigade "Pyatnashka" of the so-called "DPR" and the "Wild Division" formation are operating there.
Russian occupants are preparing to intensify their activities in the Avdiivka sector and have concentrated more than 40 thousand people in the area