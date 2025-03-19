Russians hit two hospitals in Sumy region and an apartment building: consequences
At night, the Russians attacked hospitals in Sumy region, the technical floor was damaged and a fire broke out. A house in Ugroidy was also destroyed, with deaths and injuries.
Tonight, the Russians attacked two medical facilities in Sumy region at once. Preliminary reports indicate that no people were injured. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, writes UNN.
In Krasnopillia, Sumy region, a drone hit the technical floor of the hospital. The second medical facility in Sumy suffered significant damage - a fire broke out there as a result of the attack.
Medical workers and patients were in the shelter, later the police and rescuers evacuated 60 people from the medical facility, the Ministry of Health noted.
A service vehicle of the State Emergency Service was also damaged as a result of the Russian attack. The consequences of the night attack are still being eliminated by the relevant services.
Also yesterday evening, March 18, as a result of the Russian shelling of the village of Ugroyedy in the Krasnopillia territorial community, 1 person died and 3 people were injured, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported.
The shelling destroyed an apartment two-story building, and a low-pressure gas pipeline was also damaged.
