Russians hit the center of Kherson and killed a woman - RMA

The Russian army shelled the Central district of Kherson with artillery, killing a woman, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Today in the afternoon, the Russian occupation army struck the Central district of Kherson with artillery. Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling, a 49-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries. She died on the spot - wrote Prokudin.

According to the head of the RMA, 35 settlements, including Kherson, were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling and air strikes last day in the region. According to him, Russian military struck social infrastructure; residential quarters of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged a multi-storey building and 12 private houses. Due to Russian aggression, 9 people were injured last day, Prokudin reported.