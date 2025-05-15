Russians hit the center of Kherson and killed a woman - RMA

$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 10970 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 23147 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 24933 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49737 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126566 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126342 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239704 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101699 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70761 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188079 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Popular news

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 138462 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 62855 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 117673 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86501 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25716 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 121257 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 188402 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239711 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188083 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 203351 views
UNN Lite

Actual

Russians hit the center of Kherson and killed a woman - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

The Russian army shelled the Central district of Kherson with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a 49-year-old woman died, she received fatal injuries on the spot.

Russians hit the center of Kherson and killed a woman - RMA

The Russian army shelled the Central district of Kherson with artillery, killing a woman, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Today in the afternoon, the Russian occupation army struck the Central district of Kherson with artillery. Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling, a 49-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries. She died on the spot

- wrote Prokudin.

Addition

According to the head of the RMA, 35 settlements, including Kherson, were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling and air strikes last day in the region. According to him, Russian military struck social infrastructure; residential quarters of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged a multi-storey building and 12 private houses. Due to Russian aggression, 9 people were injured last day, Prokudin reported.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
