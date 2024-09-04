Russians hit residential areas and a factory in Kherson region, 3 killed, 5 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Occupants shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region. Residential buildings, infrastructure and private cars were damaged. The attacks killed 3 people and injured 5.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 16 settlements yesterday, hitting residential buildings, a factory, cell towers, killing 3 people and wounding 5, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Due to Russian aggression, 3 people were killed and 5 others were injured
According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Sadove, Kizomys, Stanislav, Poniativka, Veletynske, Beryslav, Virivka, Tyahyntsi, Bourhunka, Sablukivka, Tomaryne, Novoberislav, Havrylivka, Karerne and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.
According to him, the Russian military hit cultural institutions, cell phone towers and a factory; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 5 high-rise buildings and 11 private houses. The occupiers also damaged warehouses, garages and private cars.
