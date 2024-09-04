Russians hit residential areas and a factory in Kherson region, 3 killed, 5 wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 16 settlements yesterday, hitting residential buildings, a factory, cell towers, killing 3 people and wounding 5, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Due to Russian aggression, 3 people were killed and 5 others were injured - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Sadove, Kizomys, Stanislav, Poniativka, Veletynske, Beryslav, Virivka, Tyahyntsi, Bourhunka, Sablukivka, Tomaryne, Novoberislav, Havrylivka, Karerne and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit cultural institutions, cell phone towers and a factory; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 5 high-rise buildings and 11 private houses. The occupiers also damaged warehouses, garages and private cars.

Power outages in Kherson due to enemy shelling