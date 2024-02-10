Russians fired 353 shells in Kherson region overnight, there are dead and wounded

Over the past day, the Russian army carried out 66 attacks, firing 353 shells, using artillery, mortars, MLRS, UAVs and aviation. This was reported by the head of the JMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy fired 52 shells at the city of Kherson.

Russian troops hit residential areas in the region; a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson district; and a garage cooperative in Kherson.

As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person died and 5 others were injured.

