Russians are developing a network of "warrior" clubs that recruit teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories. They also plan to open such a club where teenagers will be trained for service in the army of the occupiers in the TOT of Kherson region. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

As reported by the National Resistance Center, earlier such centers were opened in Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

Currently, the club is looking for instructors from Russia with experience of serving for the occupiers, who will militarize Ukrainian teenagers.

It should be noted that no certificate of no criminal record is required for the job, as prisoners are the backbone of the Russian army. the statement reads

