Occupants are preparing russian concerts in the occupied territories of Ukraine to strengthen propaganda - National Resistance Center
Kyiv • UNN
russians plan to organize concerts of russian artists in the occupied territories of Ukraine to spread propaganda in support of vladimir putin.
To strengthen propaganda, russians plan to organize concerts of Russian artists in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
russians bring mediocre "artists" from their province to the TOT to create platforms for propaganda and agitation in support of international criminal Vladimir Putin
It is noted that mobile concert complexes have already been delivered to the occupied areas, which are supposed to become "propaganda broadcasters."
The National Resistance Center calls on Ukrainians to ignore these so-called "cultural events" and report their organizers to a special bot.
Recall
Russians are massively importing their own propaganda literature to the occupied territories of Ukraine and confiscating Ukrainian books.
