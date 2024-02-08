Russians fired 33 shells at Kherson, 60 hostile attacks in the region, there are wounded - RMA

Kherson region suffered 60 attacks by Russian troops over the past day, the enemy hit Kherson with 33 shells, three people were wounded in the region, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 60 attacks, launching 233 shells, using artillery, mortars, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 33 shells at the city of Kherson. (...) Three people were wounded as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements.

Ukrainian air defense destroys 11 out of 17 "shaheds"