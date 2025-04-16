Russians equip "Shaheds" with capsules of poisonous gas - CCD

Russian invaders are using Shahed-type kamikaze drones against Ukraine, which are equipped with capsules of poisonous gas. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy uses Shahed-type kamikaze drones equipped with poisonous substances to strike Ukraine - the CPD reported.

It is noted that the CPD verified this information with special services and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. It is known that a capsule with a concentrated "CS" combat poisonous substance (irritant) was found in one of the UAVs. This is a highly toxic irritant.

"Enemy UAVs can scatter capsules with poisonous substances in order to injure people. However, information spread by some media that the bodies of Russian drones are treated with poisonous substances is not confirmed," the CPD noted.

Earlier

The international intelligence community InformNapalm, citing military sources, reported that the Russians are applying chemical poisonous substances to their Shahed 136/Geran-2 UAVs. This is done to cause additional harm to people who will pick up the wreckage of downed drones.

A captured Chinese citizen said that a Ukrainian commander saved him from death after a chemical attack

"Rashists apply chemical poisonous substances to their Shahed 136/Geran-2 UAVs in order to cause additional harm to people who will pick up the wreckage of downed drones. While we do not have additional evidence that this is indeed a widespread phenomenon, the recommendation not to touch the wreckage of downed drones without a preliminary analysis of their chemical hazard - looks quite logical," the statement reads.

InformNapalm notes that there have long been entire institutes in Russia that develop combat poisonous substances.

"And even the Russian special services operating abroad liked to use them for particularly perverse ways of killing Putin's opponents," the statement said.

Addition

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that the Russians began to actively use drops with poisonous substances. Such cases are known in the Kupyansk direction.

Back in September 2024, it was reported that the Russians were actively using ammunition with poisonous substances, which are dropped from copters and drones.