Russians equip "Shaheds" with capsules of poisonous gas - CCD

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16867 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 72853 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39448 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44776 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51870 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93713 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85620 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35457 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60588 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109469 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 72855 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 92367 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93713 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85620 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184994 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54358 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29957 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30940 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32184 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34435 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Russians equip "Shaheds" with capsules of poisonous gas - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5096 views

Russia is using Shahed kamikaze drones with CS poisonous gas capsules against Ukraine. The enemy may scatter capsules to injure people.

Russians equip "Shaheds" with capsules of poisonous gas - CCD

Russian invaders are using Shahed-type kamikaze drones against Ukraine, which are equipped with capsules of poisonous gas. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy uses Shahed-type kamikaze drones equipped with poisonous substances to strike Ukraine

- the CPD reported.

It is noted that the CPD verified this information with special services and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. It is known that a capsule with a concentrated "CS" combat poisonous substance (irritant) was found in one of the UAVs. This is a highly toxic irritant.

"Enemy UAVs can scatter capsules with poisonous substances in order to injure people. However, information spread by some media that the bodies of Russian drones are treated with poisonous substances is not confirmed," the CPD noted.

Earlier 

The international intelligence community InformNapalm, citing military sources, reported that the Russians are applying chemical poisonous substances to their Shahed 136/Geran-2 UAVs. This is done to cause additional harm to people who will pick up the wreckage of downed drones.

A captured Chinese citizen said that a Ukrainian commander saved him from death after a chemical attack14.04.25, 20:42 • 19557 views

"Rashists apply chemical poisonous substances to their Shahed 136/Geran-2 UAVs in order to cause additional harm to people who will pick up the wreckage of downed drones. While we do not have additional evidence that this is indeed a widespread phenomenon, the recommendation not to touch the wreckage of downed drones without a preliminary analysis of their chemical hazard - looks quite logical," the statement reads.

InformNapalm notes that there have long been entire institutes in Russia that develop combat poisonous substances.

"And even the Russian special services operating abroad liked to use them for particularly perverse ways of killing Putin's opponents," the statement said.

Addition

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that the Russians began to actively use drops with poisonous substances. Such cases are known in the Kupyansk direction.

Back in September 2024, it was reported that the Russians were actively using ammunition with poisonous substances, which are dropped from copters and drones.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77