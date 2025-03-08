Russians dropped five aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: 4 injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of 5 aerial bomb strikes on Kostiantynivka, 4 local residents were injured. 7 apartment buildings, 4 private houses, administrative buildings, and the city's infrastructure were damaged.
In the Donetsk region, as a result of 5 airstrikes by Russian troops on Kostiantynivka, 4 local residents were injured, 7 apartment buildings, 4 private houses, and administrative buildings were damaged, reported on Saturday the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, writes UNN.
4 people were injured in Kostiantynivka as a result of today's strikes. According to preliminary information, the Russians dropped 5 aerial bombs on the city. The injured local residents are aged between 29 and 48 years old.
According to him, 7 apartment buildings, 4 private houses, 4 administrative buildings, a pharmacy, a store, 6 power lines, and 2 gas pipelines were damaged.
Russian strike on Dobropillya of the most brutal in recent times: mourning has been declared in Donetsk region08.03.25, 09:55 • 18658 views