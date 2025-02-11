Russians conducted an air strike in Kharkiv region in the morning: a child and three other people were injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked the Zolochiv community with guided aerial bombs, hitting a private house, injuring four people, including a 12-year-old boy, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Russian occupants continue to strike at Zolochiv community. Today at about 11:27 the enemy shelled Zolochiv village with guided aerial bombs. The munition hit a private residential building. Four people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy - Syniehubov wrote.

Specialized services are working at the scene.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled settlements in three districts of Kharkiv region using drones, guided bombs and artillery. Private houses, a cultural center and a gas pipe were damaged, and an elderly woman was injured. On the night of February 11, at 01:00, a UAV shot down a warehouse in Merefa, Kharkiv district, damaging it.