“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Russians attacked two districts of Kharkiv with drones: the mayor warned of possible problems with electricity and water

Russians attacked two districts of Kharkiv with drones: the mayor warned of possible problems with electricity and water

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30719 views

Occupants launched UAV strikes on Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv. Damage, casualties, and problems with electricity and water supply in some areas of the city were reported.

In Kharkiv , Russian troops launched drone strikes on Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts, and there may be problems with electricity and water supply in some parts of the city, Kharkiv RMA head Oleh Syniehubov and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Occupants attacked Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv with drones. At the moment, there are no casualties," said Sinegubov.

First, Terekhov said that a UAV strike on Kholodnohirsk district was recorded. 

"As a result of the strike on Kharkiv, some areas of the city may experience problems with electricity and water supply. Our specialists are already working to restore services to the homes of Kharkiv residents. Repeated strikes on the city are also possible - be careful," Terekhov wrote.

He later added that "another strike was recorded - preliminary - by a Molniya UAV in the Shevchenkivskyi district." "According to preliminary information, there are injured people and cars. There is a fire at the place of arrival," Terekhov said.

Addendum

According to Sinegubov, the day before, at 22:11, an enemy strike was recorded in the village of Sheludkivka, Chuhuiv district, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed Shahed UAV, 4 private houses were damaged. And at 22:07 in Ternova village of the same district, a greenhouse was damaged as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a Shahed UAV.

Julia Shramko

