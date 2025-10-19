Russians attacked Shakhtarsk community in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: 10 people injured

Russians attacked the Shakhtarsk community in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. As a result of the shelling, 10 people were injured. Fires broke out in three high-rise buildings. A house in the Mezhova community and infrastructure in Mykolaiv community were also damaged. This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to UNN.

Due to the UAV attack in the Shakhtarsk community of Synelnykove district, 10 people were injured. One woman is in serious condition. - the official's post reads.

According to Haivanenko, apartments caught fire in three high-rise buildings, and a private house also caught fire in the Mezhova community. Infrastructure was damaged in Mykolaiv community.

Russian troops shelled Nikopol region with artillery and used drones. The district center and Pokrovska community suffered. In the latter, the roof of a private house caught fire.

There are also clarifications regarding the consequences of a drone hit that occurred there in the evening. A local's home, two cars, and a power line were damaged. - Vladyslav Haivanenko in his Telegram.

"Sky defenders destroyed 4 UAVs in the region," he added.

