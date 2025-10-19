Russians attacked Shakhtarsk community in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: 10 people injured

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
October 18, 09:14 PM • 13485 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 25484 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 28428 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
October 18, 09:59 AM • 42424 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 33400 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 46433 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 68621 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 46878 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 49065 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 36858 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
90%
748mm
Popular news
Over 300 units of equipment for backup power supply prepared in Kyiv - KMDAOctober 18, 08:08 PM • 3508 views
US Navy destroyed drug submarine heading to the country - TrumpVideoOctober 18, 08:33 PM • 5768 views
Most Germans against Bürgergeld payments to Ukrainian refugeesOctober 18, 10:28 PM • 10194 views
Shahed analogue with artificial intelligence: US and Ukraine create drone with a flight range of up to 1600 km11:56 PM • 2874 views
Financial and military support for Ukraine from the West has significantly decreased - Media12:21 AM • 7186 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 94699 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 117589 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 141781 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 106466 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 131434 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Kaya Kallas
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
India
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 25840 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 40852 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 46305 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 74100 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 120854 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
The Guardian
Su-57

Russians attacked Shakhtarsk community in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: 10 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Russian troops attacked the Shakhtarsk community in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, injuring 10 people, one of whom is in serious condition. Fires broke out in three high-rise buildings, and houses and infrastructure in other communities were damaged.

Russians attacked Shakhtarsk community in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: 10 people injured

Russians attacked the Shakhtarsk community in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. As a result of the shelling, 10 people were injured. Fires broke out in three high-rise buildings. A house in the Mezhova community and infrastructure in Mykolaiv community were also damaged. This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to UNN.

Due to the UAV attack in the Shakhtarsk community of Synelnykove district, 10 people were injured. One woman is in serious condition.

- the official's post reads.

According to Haivanenko, apartments caught fire in three high-rise buildings, and a private house also caught fire in the Mezhova community. Infrastructure was damaged in Mykolaiv community.

Russian troops shelled Nikopol region with artillery and used drones. The district center and Pokrovska community suffered. In the latter, the roof of a private house caught fire.

There are also clarifications regarding the consequences of a drone hit that occurred there in the evening. A local's home, two cars, and a power line were damaged.

- Vladyslav Haivanenko in his Telegram.

"Sky defenders destroyed 4 UAVs in the region," he added.

Russia attacked Lozova in Kharkiv region for the first time with a new reactive KAB: the bomb flew 130 km18.10.25, 21:54 • 2526 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast