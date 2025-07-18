Russians attacked railway twice in 24 hours - Yermak

Russian troops attacked the Prydniprovska Railway twice in one day, the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, the Russians attacked a locomotive on the Prydniprovska Railway for the second time in a day, which was transporting civilian cargo. This is planned terror against civilian logistics, as well as railway workers - Yermak wrote.

"Well, Russia will get a response, but these aggressive methods only demonstrate that the Russians have no plans to end the war. Only the principle of peace through strength will work. Russians must be broken economically, as well as by destroying their military-industrial complex," emphasized the head of the OP.

Enemy struck electric locomotive in Dnipropetrovsk region: engineer killed, assistant wounded