Russians attacked railway twice in 24 hours - Yermak

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
10:40 AM • 13485 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
08:28 AM • 20860 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
07:05 AM • 60711 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
05:41 AM • 64256 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 245479 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 170046 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 136447 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 135510 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 113528 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 512837 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.4m/s
74%
746mm
Popular news
German politicians call for the party of "Putin's girlfriend" to be put under surveillance by special servicesJuly 18, 01:34 AM • 60405 views
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISWJuly 18, 02:05 AM • 73200 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured personJuly 18, 02:58 AM • 83580 views
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staff05:33 AM • 53262 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 29369 views
Publications
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin10:40 AM • 13484 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 245478 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 189478 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 199827 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 382110 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Robert Fico
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 70438 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 80856 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 196147 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 256388 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 268709 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The Guardian
Truth Social
FAB-250

Russians attacked railway twice in 24 hours - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

Russian troops attacked a locomotive on the Prydniprovska railway twice in 24 hours, which was transporting civilian cargo. Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak called this planned terror against civilian logistics.

Russians attacked railway twice in 24 hours - Yermak

Russian troops attacked the Prydniprovska Railway twice in one day, the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, the Russians attacked a locomotive on the Prydniprovska Railway for the second time in a day, which was transporting civilian cargo. This is planned terror against civilian logistics, as well as railway workers

- Yermak wrote.

"Well, Russia will get a response, but these aggressive methods only demonstrate that the Russians have no plans to end the war. Only the principle of peace through strength will work. Russians must be broken economically, as well as by destroying their military-industrial complex," emphasized the head of the OP.

Enemy struck electric locomotive in Dnipropetrovsk region: engineer killed, assistant wounded18.07.25, 08:26 • 5002 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9