Russians struck an enterprise in Kharkiv, 2 dead and 4 injured reported - mayor

In Kharkiv, Russian troops attacked an enterprise in the morning, killing 2 and injuring 4, said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the attack was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

An enemy UAV strike was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. - wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration Syniehubov on social media.

According to him, "according to preliminary information, a fire broke out."

As a result of the enemy attack on a civilian enterprise, there are wounded. Currently, four injured people are known. Unfortunately, there is preliminary information about two dead. - Mayor Terekhov reported on social media.

All emergency services are heading to the scene of the "arrival". Information on casualties and destruction is being clarified, added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

