Russians struck an enterprise in Kharkiv, 2 dead and 4 injured reported - mayor

March 10, 05:36 PM • 20736 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
March 10, 03:44 PM • 73736 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
March 10, 03:25 PM • 55861 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
March 10, 02:11 PM • 37314 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
March 10, 12:33 PM • 42894 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
March 10, 11:27 AM • 34662 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
March 10, 11:25 AM • 58085 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
March 10, 08:20 AM • 64843 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 54630 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 86058 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Popular news
UN recognizes Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children as a crime against humanityMarch 10, 09:49 PM • 5132 views
Global oil prices fell by 11% after Trump's predictions of de-escalation with IranMarch 10, 09:59 PM • 17144 views
The US will build a large-scale oil refinery in Texas for the first time in half a centuryMarch 10, 10:34 PM • 19282 views
Ukrainian company "Aerobavovna" revives the use of aerostats for modern warfareMarch 10, 11:16 PM • 17879 views
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports04:32 AM • 13857 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 30497 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
March 10, 03:44 PM • 73779 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
March 10, 03:25 PM • 55897 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
March 10, 11:25 AM • 58102 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 10, 08:20 AM • 64860 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 16367 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 17834 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 28439 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 34696 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 35203 views
Russians struck an enterprise in Kharkiv, 2 dead and 4 injured reported - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1700 views

A Russian drone attacked a civilian enterprise in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out at the site of the hit, casualties were recorded.

Russians struck an enterprise in Kharkiv, 2 dead and 4 injured reported - mayor

In Kharkiv, Russian troops attacked an enterprise in the morning, killing 2 and injuring 4, said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the attack was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

An enemy UAV strike was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

- wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration Syniehubov on social media.

According to him, "according to preliminary information, a fire broke out."

As a result of the enemy attack on a civilian enterprise, there are wounded. Currently, four injured people are known. Unfortunately, there is preliminary information about two dead.

- Mayor Terekhov reported on social media.

All emergency services are heading to the scene of the "arrival". Information on casualties and destruction is being clarified, added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

In Dnipro and Kharkiv, at least 20 people, including children, were injured due to a Russian drone attack10.03.26, 08:44 • 4038 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv