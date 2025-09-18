Russians attacked a State Emergency Service unit in Chernihiv region: one rescuer killed, two wounded

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked one of the State Emergency Service units in the city of Nizhyn overnight, killing one rescuer and injuring two others, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

On September 17 – the day we honor those who save lives every day – the Russians cynically attacked one of the State Emergency Service units in the city of Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region. Unfortunately, one rescuer was killed, and two others were injured and are in the hospital. - reported the State Emergency Service.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a 45-year-old emergency worker was killed during the enemy's attack on Nizhyn with "Shaheds" and "Geraniums." "A 36-year-old rescuer was wounded. He is currently under the supervision of doctors in a Kyiv hospital. Another rescuer is in the traumatology department. The injured person is 31 years old," Chaus clarified.

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy launched several UAV strikes on the unit's territory, which caused a fire in the buildings. "Rescuers went to extinguish it. But at that very moment, the occupiers repeatedly directed a drone directly at the fire truck. As a result of the insidious attack, the driver, 45-year-old master sergeant of the civil protection service Oleksandr Hula, was killed," the State Emergency Service stated.

"Performing his duty, Oleksandr saved others until the very end, even in mortal danger. His death is a heavy and unspeakably painful loss for the entire State Emergency Service family. This cynical crime once again demonstrates the true face of the aggressor - to strike at those who save lives! We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the fallen Hero. We bow our heads in memory of our colleague! The entire State Emergency Service family is in mourning..." - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Also, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy shelled a farm in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district with barrel artillery. A grain storage facility and a warehouse were damaged.

In the Koriukiv district, a forest fire occurred due to a UAV attack - the fire was extinguished.

In total, over the past day, the aggressor shelled the Chernihiv region 22 times. 48 hits in 14 settlements of the region.