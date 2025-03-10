Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in Sumy region: the driver was injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Riasne in Sumy region, a Russian drone attacked a civilian vehicle. The 52-year-old driver was injured, and law enforcement has launched an investigation under the war crimes statute.
In the Riasne in the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone today, injuring the 52-year-old driver, reported the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, on March 10 at around 07:00, the occupiers attacked a vehicle moving through the Riasne in the Krasnopil community of the Sumy district with a drone.
"As a result, the 52-year-old driver was injured," the report states.
Pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Supplement
According to the Sumy RMA, during the night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 23 shellings of border territories and settlements in the Sumy region. 39 explosions were recorded. The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Velykopysarivka, Putyvl, and Esman were shelled.
On March 10, air defense forces shot down 14 enemy "Shaheds" over the Sumy region.
As noted by the RMA, during the past day, the Russians carried out 119 shellings of border territories and settlements in the Sumy region, with 170 explosions recorded. According to the Operational Command "North", a critical infrastructure facility was damaged in the Sumy region as a result of enemy shelling.