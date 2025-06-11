Russians attacked a car with a couple on the way to Sumy with a drone: there is a wounded

Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in the morning with a couple on the way to Sumy, the man was wounded, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

In the morning, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in the Sumy district. The couple was moving from one of the villages of the Yunakivka community, which is systematically shelled by the enemy, in the direction of Sumy. An enemy FPV drone hit the car, a 59-year-old man was wounded.

According to him, the victim was hospitalized, doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

Addition

According to data from the Sumy Regional Military Administration, during the day, from the morning of June 10 to the morning of June 11, Russian troops carried out more than 70 shellings of 32 settlements in 13 territorial communities of the region, there were no deaths or injuries. Most of the shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy actively used the dropping of VOGs from UAVs and guided aerial bombs: more than 20 droppings of VOGs from UAVs; almost 10 strikes by KABs. The enemy also launched strikes with FPV drones and UAVs on the territory of Sumy region.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: a civil infrastructure object was damaged in the Velykopysarivska community; a non-residential building and 4 units of agricultural machinery were damaged in the Lebedynska community.