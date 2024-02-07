Russians attack Sumy region with air bombs: 1 person wounded, 6 houses damaged

The enemy attacked the territory of Yunakivska community in Sumy district with 3 aircraft bombs: 6 private households were damaged. A local resident was injured. The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, UNN reports .

Details

According to information from the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Russian invaders carried out an air strike on February 7, 2024, at about 1:40 am, from the territory of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Yunakivska community of Sumy district.

According to preliminary information, the enemy aircraft dropped 3 KAB bombs. As a result of the attack, 6 private households were damaged. A local resident was injured. , the agency informs.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated under the procedural control of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are recording the consequences of the shelling. , the message says.

