Russians attack Kherson region with a drone: a child is wounded

In the afternoon, on September 11, Russian troops attacked Kindiyka in the Kherson region. An 11-year-old boy was injured in the shelling. This was stated in the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.

Details

A child was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on Kindiytsia.

Around 16:00, an 11-year-old boy sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg as a result of the explosive drop - RMA summarized.

He is currently in a medical facility. Doctors are providing the child with all the necessary medical care.

Recall

On September 10, Russian forces shelled 18 settlements in Kherson region, hitting residential buildings and an educational institution. At least 13 people were injured in the attacks.