russians attack Kherson region: 50-year-old man wounded

Russian occupation forces struck at the village of Sadove in Kherson region, wounding a 50-year-old man. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

Details

At about 14.00, the enemy fired on Sadove of the Kherson city territorial community. A 50-year-old man was wounded during this attack. He is currently hospitalized - Mrochko summarized.

According to him, suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion and damage to his right shoulder.

Russian strike on Beryslav in Kherson region: a dead man was pulled out of the rubble

Addendum

On the afternoon of January 24, occupation forces shelled a hospital in Kherson, wounding three medical workers.

Recall

An elderly couple was wounded as a result of a Russian air strike on Novoberislav . Doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate.