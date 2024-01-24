Russian strike on Beryslav in Kherson region: a dead man was pulled out of the rubble

In Beryslav, Kherson region, on the morning of January 24, the body of a dead man was recovered from the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian air strike. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN writes.

Details

On January 23, at about 19:30, the Russian army launched an air strike on the city of Beryslav.

Residential buildings were destroyed as a result of the attack. On the morning of January 24, the body of a 47-year-old man was recovered from the rubble of one of them - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Under the procedural supervision of the Beryslav District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

Kherson region suffered 101 attacks by Russian troops yesterday. Earlier it was reported that 4 people were killed and 6 wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks.