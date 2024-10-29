Russians attack Dergachiv community in Kharkiv region: there are victims
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants attacked the village of Bezruky, Kharkiv district, two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
Recall
On October 29, as a result of a nighttime strike by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv , 4 people died, including two young men and two elderly women. Three private houses were destroyed, 17 residential buildings and 6 cars were damaged.