Russians attack a bus with a drone in the suburbs of Kherson: a woman is killed

Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a shuttle bus in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, a 69-year-old woman was seriously injured and died in an ambulance, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russians attacked a shuttle bus in Antonivka with a drone. A 69-year-old woman was seriously injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV. Unfortunately, the victim died in an ambulance," Prokudin wrote.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson CMA, wrote on Telegram, "at the time of the shelling, there were 20 passengers in the cabin who were traveling to Antonivka.

