In Kherson suburb enemy attacks woman with drone, two more wounded due to explosive detonation near bus stop

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 72588 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104194 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168135 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138455 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143489 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139181 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182696 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112085 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104756 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100680 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110373 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112498 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51843 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58439 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168126 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182693 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173196 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200569 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189474 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142106 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142142 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146835 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138244 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155110 views
In Kherson suburb enemy attacks woman with drone, two more wounded due to explosive detonation near bus stop

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14501 views

Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on Antonivka, injuring an 80-year-old woman. Two other local residents were injured when an explosive device detonated near a bus stop.

Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, injuring an 80-year-old woman. Two other locals were injured in the village when Russian explosives detonated near a bus stop. This was reported by the Kherson RMA on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The occupation forces struck Antonivka with a drone. An 80-year-old woman who was on the street was injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV," the RMA reported.

She was reportedly taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs.

Also in Antonivka, according to the RMA, two people were injured due to the detonation of Russian explosives. "Near a public transport stop, a local resident picked up an explosive object from the ground, which detonated. As a result, a 59-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma, amputation of a hand and foot, multiple shrapnel wounds to her legs. A 61-year-old man also sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to his back," the RMA reported.

"An ambulance took them both to the hospital for medical care.

russian troops strike in Kherson region: there are dead and wounded02.10.24, 08:00 • 43370 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

