In Kherson suburb enemy attacks woman with drone, two more wounded due to explosive detonation near bus stop

Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, injuring an 80-year-old woman. Two other locals were injured in the village when Russian explosives detonated near a bus stop. This was reported by the Kherson RMA on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The occupation forces struck Antonivka with a drone. An 80-year-old woman who was on the street was injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV," the RMA reported.

She was reportedly taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs.

Also in Antonivka, according to the RMA, two people were injured due to the detonation of Russian explosives. "Near a public transport stop, a local resident picked up an explosive object from the ground, which detonated. As a result, a 59-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma, amputation of a hand and foot, multiple shrapnel wounds to her legs. A 61-year-old man also sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to his back," the RMA reported.

"An ambulance took them both to the hospital for medical care.

