Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
11:53 AM • 13299 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 21802 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM • 38212 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 40041 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 24482 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 40985 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 23363 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 33977 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 47921 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusives
Russians are massively insuring their homes against drone attacks: hundreds of thousands of applications have already been received in border regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Russians are massively insuring their homes against drone attacks, as confirmed by insurance companies. The volume of the drone damage insurance market grew to 25-40 billion rubles in 2025.

Russians are massively insuring their homes against drone attacks: hundreds of thousands of applications have already been received in border regions

In 2025, the demand for property insurance against drone attacks sharply increased in Russia. According to major insurance companies, every fourth policy already includes the risk of drone strikes, and in border regions, the number of applications reaches hundreds of thousands. This is reported by Deutsche Welle, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, every fourth property insurance policy for individuals in the Russian Federation is concluded taking into account the risk of drone damage, according to Russian insurance companies.

The growing interest in such insurance is explained by the fact that drone crashes and their debris falling on residential buildings are no longer a rarity, representatives of insurance companies note.

The number of requests for such insurance can be hundreds of thousands in border regions and tens of thousands in more remote ones, believes financial expert Andriy Barkhota. According to him, the volume of the drone damage insurance market in 2025 has grown several times and amounts to 25 to 40 billion rubles.

However, standard insurance coverage does not apply if the fall is recognized as a terrorist act – in such cases, additional insurance against terrorism or sabotage is required.

Ukrainian drones hit over 60,000 targets in August: Syrskyi held monthly meeting11.09.25, 10:29 • 2855 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World