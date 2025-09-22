Russians are massively insuring their homes against drone attacks: hundreds of thousands of applications have already been received in border regions

In 2025, the demand for property insurance against drone attacks sharply increased in Russia. According to major insurance companies, every fourth policy already includes the risk of drone strikes, and in border regions, the number of applications reaches hundreds of thousands. This is reported by Deutsche Welle, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, every fourth property insurance policy for individuals in the Russian Federation is concluded taking into account the risk of drone damage, according to Russian insurance companies.

The growing interest in such insurance is explained by the fact that drone crashes and their debris falling on residential buildings are no longer a rarity, representatives of insurance companies note.

The number of requests for such insurance can be hundreds of thousands in border regions and tens of thousands in more remote ones, believes financial expert Andriy Barkhota. According to him, the volume of the drone damage insurance market in 2025 has grown several times and amounts to 25 to 40 billion rubles.

However, standard insurance coverage does not apply if the fall is recognized as a terrorist act – in such cases, additional insurance against terrorism or sabotage is required.

